Oct 14 Indian banks did not borrow from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Oct. 13, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. The banks borrowed 600 million rupees ($9.25 million) from the central bank's MSF window on Oct. 12. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 13/10 -- 7.75 12/10 0.60 7.75 09/10 4.00 7.75 08/10 5.52 7.75 07/10 2.50 7.75 06/10 2.50 7.75 05/10 3.35 7.75 03/10 -- 7.75 01/10 24.60 7.75 30/09 4.05 7.75 29/09 11.00 7.75 28/09 54.15 8.25 25/09 3.95 8.25 24/09 3.25 8.25 23/09 0.80 8.25 22/09 4.85 8.25 21/09 0.75 8.25 19/09 -- 8.25 18/09 81.80 8.25 17/09 10.53 8.25 16/09 9.39 8.25 15/09 4.00 8.25 14/09 0.80 8.25 11/09 19.33 8.25 10/09 -- 8.25 09/09 0.30 8.25 08/09 15.65 8.25 07/09 2.29 8.25 05/09 40.09 8.25 04/09 18.05 8.25 03/09 0.10 8.25 02/09 6.35 8.25 01/09 -- 8.25 31/08 13.50 8.25 29/08 -- 8.25 28/08 2.00 8.25 27/08 2.25 8.25 26/08 9.90 8.25 25/08 -- 8.25 24/08 47.11 8.25 22/08 7.50 8.25 21/08 12.45 8.25 20/08 -- 8.25 19/08 2.50 8.25 18/08 6.75 8.25 17/08 0.30 8.25 14/08 -- 8.25 13/08 6.10 8.25 12/08 0.30 8.25 11/08 2.00 8.25 10/08 1.52 8.25 08/08 -- 8.25 07/08 4.75 8.25 06/08 -- 8.25 05/08 5.65 8.25 04/08 0.45 8.25 03/08 1.80 8.25 01/08 -- 8.25 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1jxxP9w) ($1 = 64.8800 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)