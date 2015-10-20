Oct 20 Indian banks borrowed 13.50 billion rupees ($207.95 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Oct. 19, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday. The banks did not borrow from the central bank's MSF window on Oct. 17. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 19/10 13.50 7.75 17/10 -- 7.75 16/10 36.20 7.75 15/10 0.30 7.75 14/10 1.75 7.75 13/10 -- 7.75 12/10 0.60 7.75 09/10 4.00 7.75 08/10 5.52 7.75 07/10 2.50 7.75 06/10 2.50 7.75 05/10 3.35 7.75 03/10 -- 7.75 01/10 24.60 7.75 30/09 4.05 7.75 29/09 11.00 7.75 28/09 54.15 8.25 25/09 3.95 8.25 24/09 3.25 8.25 23/09 0.80 8.25 22/09 4.85 8.25 21/09 0.75 8.25 19/09 -- 8.25 18/09 81.80 8.25 17/09 10.53 8.25 16/09 9.39 8.25 15/09 4.00 8.25 14/09 0.80 8.25 11/09 19.33 8.25 10/09 -- 8.25 09/09 0.30 8.25 08/09 15.65 8.25 07/09 2.29 8.25 05/09 40.09 8.25 04/09 18.05 8.25 03/09 0.10 8.25 02/09 6.35 8.25 01/09 -- 8.25 31/08 13.50 8.25 29/08 -- 8.25 28/08 2.00 8.25 27/08 2.25 8.25 26/08 9.90 8.25 25/08 -- 8.25 24/08 47.11 8.25 22/08 7.50 8.25 21/08 12.45 8.25 20/08 -- 8.25 19/08 2.50 8.25 18/08 6.75 8.25 17/08 0.30 8.25 14/08 -- 8.25 13/08 6.10 8.25 12/08 0.30 8.25 11/08 2.00 8.25 10/08 1.52 8.25 08/08 -- 8.25 07/08 4.75 8.25 06/08 -- 8.25 05/08 5.65 8.25 04/08 0.45 8.25 03/08 1.80 8.25 01/08 -- 8.25 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1GQei9E) ($1 = 64.9200 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)