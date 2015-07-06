BRIEF-KPT Industries announces no dividend payment for 2016
March 30 KPT Industries Ltd: * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/z9aAyK Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
July 6 Indian banks did not borrow from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on July 4, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. The banks had borrowed 200 million rupees ($3.15 million) on July 3.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF -------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 04/07 -- 8.25 03/07 0.20 8.25 02/07 15.40 8.25 01/07 2.80 8.25 30/06 39.00 8.25 29/06 0.60 8.25 27/06 -- 8.25 26/06 -- 8.25 25/06 7.00 8.25 24/06 -- 8.25 23/06 -- 8.25 22/06 3.00 8.25 19/06 0.45 8.25 18/06 1.28 8.25 17/06 -- 8.25 16/06 1.50 8.25 15/06 1.00 8.25 13/06 -- 8.25 12/06 8.00 8.25 11/06 - 8.25 10/06 1.30 8.25 09/06 0.10 8.25 08/06 49.65 8.25 06/06 7.05 8.25 05/06 7.05 8.25 04/06 5.07 8.25 03/06 -- 8.25 02/06 3.00 8.25 01/06 9.00 8.50 30/05 -- 8.50 29/05 13.05 8.50 28/05 1.00 8.50 27/05 5.00 8.50 26/05 4.45 8.50 25/05 2.10 8.50 22/05 1.85 8.50 21/05 3.40 8.50 20/05 -- 8.50 19/05 1.60 8.50 18/05 8.45 8.50 15/05 5.00 8.50 14/05 7.00 8.50 13/05 0.50 8.50 12/05 9.00 8.50 11/05 9.80 8.50 09/05 9.95 8.50 08/05 2.40 8.50 07/05 44.25 8.50 06/05 2.30 8.50 05/05 1.25 8.50 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1H2CuFx) ($1 = 63.5500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
March 30 KPT Industries Ltd: * Says it will pay no dividend to shareholders for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/z9aAyK Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Revolving loan agreement was entered into among lender, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, borrower and guarantor