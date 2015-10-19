UBI CEO says Italian banking M&A not over, lender is an aggregator-Euromoney
MILAN, March 23 UBI Banca's chief executive, Victor Massiah, says in interview published on the Euromoney website (http://bit.ly/2mYAFXI):
Oct 19 Indian banks did not borrow from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Oct. 17, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. The banks borrowed 36.2 billion rupees ($559.16 million) from the central bank's MSF window on Oct. 16. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 17/10 -- 7.75 16/10 36.20 7.75 15/10 0.30 7.75 14/10 1.75 7.75 13/10 -- 7.75 12/10 0.60 7.75 09/10 4.00 7.75 08/10 5.52 7.75 07/10 2.50 7.75 06/10 2.50 7.75 05/10 3.35 7.75 03/10 -- 7.75 01/10 24.60 7.75 30/09 4.05 7.75 29/09 11.00 7.75 28/09 54.15 8.25 25/09 3.95 8.25 24/09 3.25 8.25 23/09 0.80 8.25 22/09 4.85 8.25 21/09 0.75 8.25 19/09 -- 8.25 18/09 81.80 8.25 17/09 10.53 8.25 16/09 9.39 8.25 15/09 4.00 8.25 14/09 0.80 8.25 11/09 19.33 8.25 10/09 -- 8.25 09/09 0.30 8.25 08/09 15.65 8.25 07/09 2.29 8.25 05/09 40.09 8.25 04/09 18.05 8.25 03/09 0.10 8.25 02/09 6.35 8.25 01/09 -- 8.25 31/08 13.50 8.25 29/08 -- 8.25 28/08 2.00 8.25 27/08 2.25 8.25 26/08 9.90 8.25 25/08 -- 8.25 24/08 47.11 8.25 22/08 7.50 8.25 21/08 12.45 8.25 20/08 -- 8.25 19/08 2.50 8.25 18/08 6.75 8.25 17/08 0.30 8.25 14/08 -- 8.25 13/08 6.10 8.25 12/08 0.30 8.25 11/08 2.00 8.25 10/08 1.52 8.25 08/08 -- 8.25 07/08 4.75 8.25 06/08 -- 8.25 05/08 5.65 8.25 04/08 0.45 8.25 03/08 1.80 8.25 01/08 -- 8.25 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1ODdrB6) ($1 = 64.7400 Indian rupees) (Bengaluru newsroom)
MILAN, March 23 UBI Banca's chief executive, Victor Massiah, says in interview published on the Euromoney website (http://bit.ly/2mYAFXI):
LONDON, March 23 Fund manager Intermediate Capital Group's chief executive and chief investment officer Christophe Evain is to retire in July 2017, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.