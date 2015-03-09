March 9 Indian banks borrowed 148.38 billion
rupees ($2.37 billion) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window for two days on March 7, compared with
18.77 billion rupees on March 5, the Reserve Bank of India said
on Monday.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF
-------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE
-------------------------------------------
07/03 148.38 8.50
05/03 18.77 8.50
04/03 0.00 8.50
03/03 7.00 8.75
02/03 9.00 8.75
27/02 1.85 8.75
26/02 0.70 8.75
25/02 3.05 8.75
24/02 -- 8.75
23/02 3.10 8.75
20/02 0.85 8.75
18/02 0.75 8.75
16/02 -- 8.75
13/02 -- 8.75
12/02 3.25 8.75
11/02 27.69 8.75
10/02 2.4 8.75
09/02 3.5 8.75
06/02 4.03 8.75
05/02 10.63 8.75
04/02 2.2 8.75
03/02 0.62 8.75
02/02 0.25 8.75
30/01 1.2 8.75
29/01 0.20 8.75
28/01 -- 8.75
27/01 0.15 8.75
23/01 14.20 8.75
22/01 0.70 8.75
21/01 0.45 8.75
20/01 0.20 8.75
19/01 1.33 8.75
16/01 -- 8.75
15/01 0.20 8.75
14/01 5.80 9.00
13/01 0.45 9.00
12/01 15.91 9.00
09/01 2.05 9.00
08/01 3.56 9.00
07/01 0.84 9.00
06/01 1.23 9.00
05/01 58.01 9.00
02/01 8.00 9.00
01/01 -- 9.00
-------------------------------------------
($1 = 62.6300 Indian rupees)
(Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)