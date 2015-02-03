SBI plans to sell 10% of SBI Life via IPO
SINGAPORE, March 27 (IFR) - State-owned State Bank of India plans to sell a 10% stake in SBI Life Insurance through an IPO.
Feb 3 Indian banks borrowed 250 million rupees ($4.06 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Feb. 2, compared with 1.2 billion rupees on Jan. 30, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 02/02 0.25 8.75 30/01 1.2 8.75 29/01 0.20 8.75 28/01 -- 8.75 27/01 0.15 8.75 23/01 14.20 8.75 22/01 0.70 8.75 21/01 0.45 8.75 20/01 0.20 8.75 19/01 1.33 8.75 16/01 -- 8.75 15/01 0.20 8.75 14/01 5.80 9.00 13/01 0.45 9.00 12/01 15.91 9.00 09/01 2.05 9.00 08/01 3.56 9.00 07/01 0.84 9.00 06/01 1.23 9.00 05/01 58.01 9.00 02/01 8.00 9.00 01/01 -- 9.00 31/12 52.75 9.00 30/12 1.00 9.00 29/12 70.05 9.00 26/12 33.25 9.00 24/12 0.72 9.00 23/12 0.40 9.00 22/12 4.79 9.00 19/12 0.09 9.00 18/12 -- 9.00 17/12 2.70 9.00 16/12 60.79 9.00 15/12 2.07 9.00 12/12 35.45 9.00 11/12 4.30 9.00 10/12 -- 9.00 09/12 10.81 9.00 08/12 1.91 9.00 05/12 38.00 9.00 04/12 4.20 9.00 03/12 8.33 9.00 02/12 5.65 9.00 01/12 7.25 9.00 28/11 7.50 9.00 27/11 2.80 9.00 26/11 0.60 9.00 25/11 0.20 9.00 24/11 8.63 9.00 21/11 0.16 9.00 20/11 1.00 9.00 19/11 0.10 9.00 18/11 -- 9.00 17/11 14.11 9.00 14/11 -- 9.00 13/11 -- 9.00 12/11 4.15 9.00 11/11 17.47 9.00 10/11 1.00 9.00 07/11 28.70 9.00 05/11 7.50 9.00 03/11 -- 9.00 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 61.6400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
FRANKFURT, March 27 Lending to euro zone households grew at its fastest pace since late 2010 last month but corporate lending unexpectedly slowed, fresh data from the European Central Bank showed on Monday.