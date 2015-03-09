March 9 Indian banks borrowed 18.77 billion
rupees ($300.55 million) from the central bank's marginal
standing facility (MSF) window for four days on March 5, the
Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. The banks did not borrow
on March 4.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF
-------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE
-------------------------------------------
05/03 18.77 8.50
04/03 0.00 8.50
03/03 7.00 8.75
02/03 9.00 8.75
27/02 1.85 8.75
26/02 0.70 8.75
25/02 3.05 8.75
24/02 -- 8.75
23/02 3.10 8.75
20/02 0.85 8.75
18/02 0.75 8.75
16/02 -- 8.75
13/02 -- 8.75
12/02 3.25 8.75
11/02 27.69 8.75
10/02 2.4 8.75
09/02 3.5 8.75
06/02 4.03 8.75
05/02 10.63 8.75
04/02 2.2 8.75
03/02 0.62 8.75
02/02 0.25 8.75
30/01 1.2 8.75
29/01 0.20 8.75
28/01 -- 8.75
27/01 0.15 8.75
23/01 14.20 8.75
22/01 0.70 8.75
21/01 0.45 8.75
20/01 0.20 8.75
19/01 1.33 8.75
16/01 -- 8.75
15/01 0.20 8.75
14/01 5.80 9.00
13/01 0.45 9.00
12/01 15.91 9.00
09/01 2.05 9.00
08/01 3.56 9.00
07/01 0.84 9.00
06/01 1.23 9.00
05/01 58.01 9.00
02/01 8.00 9.00
01/01 -- 9.00
-------------------------------------------
($1 = 62.4529 Indian rupees)
(Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)