BRIEF-Industrivarden Q1 net asset value rises 13 pct
* Net asset value on Mar. 31, SEK 215 per share, an increase during the first quarter of SEK 24/share or by 13 pct
Jan 15 Indian banks borrowed 5.8 billion rupees ($93.41 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on Jan. 14, compared with 450 million rupees on Jan. 13, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 14/01 5.80 9.00 13/01 0.45 9.00 12/01 15.91 9.00 09/01 2.05 9.00 08/01 3.56 9.00 07/01 0.84 9.00 06/01 1.23 9.00 05/01 58.01 9.00 02/01 8.00 9.00 01/01 -- 9.00 31/12 52.75 9.00 30/12 1.00 9.00 29/12 70.05 9.00 26/12 33.25 9.00 24/12 0.72 9.00 23/12 0.40 9.00 22/12 4.79 9.00 19/12 0.09 9.00 18/12 -- 9.00 17/12 2.70 9.00 16/12 60.79 9.00 15/12 2.07 9.00 12/12 35.45 9.00 11/12 4.30 9.00 10/12 -- 9.00 09/12 10.81 9.00 08/12 1.91 9.00 05/12 38.00 9.00 04/12 4.20 9.00 03/12 8.33 9.00 02/12 5.65 9.00 01/12 7.25 9.00 28/11 7.50 9.00 27/11 2.80 9.00 26/11 0.60 9.00 25/11 0.20 9.00 24/11 8.63 9.00 21/11 0.16 9.00 20/11 1.00 9.00 19/11 0.10 9.00 18/11 -- 9.00 17/11 14.11 9.00 14/11 -- 9.00 13/11 -- 9.00 12/11 4.15 9.00 11/11 17.47 9.00 10/11 1.00 9.00 07/11 28.70 9.00 05/11 7.50 9.00 03/11 -- 9.00 31/10 0.20 9.00 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 62.0900 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
MILAN, April 5 Senior debt issued by Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca extended gains on Tuesday after the two ailing Italian banks said the European Central Bank had confirmed they met criteria for a state bailout. Investors had dumped the two banks' debt last week on concerns they may fail to qualify for a state rescue and would have to be wound down under European Union rules that impose losses on senior bondholders and large depositors.
ZURICH, April 5 The Swiss attorney general's office (OAG) has now confiscated $1 billion worth of assets linked to Brazil's scandal-plagued oil firm Petrobras, up from $800 million seized through 2015, it said on Wednesday.