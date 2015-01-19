Jan 19 Indian banks did not borrow from the
central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window for three
days on Jan. 16, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. The
banks borrowed 200 million rupees ($3.23 million) on Jan. 15.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF
-------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE
-------------------------------------------
16/01 -- 8.75
15/01 0.20 8.75
14/01 5.80 9.00
13/01 0.45 9.00
12/01 15.91 9.00
09/01 2.05 9.00
08/01 3.56 9.00
07/01 0.84 9.00
06/01 1.23 9.00
05/01 58.01 9.00
02/01 8.00 9.00
01/01 -- 9.00
31/12 52.75 9.00
30/12 1.00 9.00
29/12 70.05 9.00
26/12 33.25 9.00
24/12 0.72 9.00
23/12 0.40 9.00
22/12 4.79 9.00
19/12 0.09 9.00
18/12 -- 9.00
17/12 2.70 9.00
16/12 60.79 9.00
15/12 2.07 9.00
12/12 35.45 9.00
11/12 4.30 9.00
10/12 -- 9.00
09/12 10.81 9.00
08/12 1.91 9.00
05/12 38.00 9.00
04/12 4.20 9.00
03/12 8.33 9.00
02/12 5.65 9.00
01/12 7.25 9.00
28/11 7.50 9.00
27/11 2.80 9.00
26/11 0.60 9.00
25/11 0.20 9.00
24/11 8.63 9.00
21/11 0.16 9.00
20/11 1.00 9.00
19/11 0.10 9.00
18/11 -- 9.00
17/11 14.11 9.00
14/11 -- 9.00
13/11 -- 9.00
12/11 4.15 9.00
11/11 17.47 9.00
10/11 1.00 9.00
07/11 28.70 9.00
05/11 7.50 9.00
03/11 -- 9.00
31/10 0.20 9.00
-------------------------------------------
($1 = 61.8650 Indian rupees)
