May 27 Indian banks borrowed 4.45 billion rupees ($69.4 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on May 26, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. Banks borrowed 2.10 billion rupees from the MSF window on May 25. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 26/05 4.45 8.50 25/05 2.10 8.50 22/05 1.85 8.50 21/05 3.40 8.50 20/05 -- 8.50 19/05 1.60 8.50 18/05 8.45 8.50 15/05 5.00 8.50 14/05 7.00 8.50 13/05 0.50 8.50 12/05 9.00 8.50 11/05 9.80 8.50 09/05 9.95 8.50 08/05 2.40 8.50 07/05 44.25 8.50 06/05 2.30 8.50 05/05 1.25 8.50 30/04 28.50 8.50 29/04 1.00 8.50 28/04 2.25 8.50 27/04 3.3 8.50 25/04 -- 8.50 24/04 -- 8.50 23/04 74.43 8.50 22/04 1.45 8.50 21/04 0.42 8.50 20/04 2.62 8.50 18/04 28.30 8.50 17/04 2.15 8.50 16/04 -- 8.50 15/04 33.70 8.50 13/04 3.30 8.50 11/04 -- 8.50 10/04 26.31 8.50 09/04 2.50 8.50 08/04 19.49 8.50 07/04 0.90 8.50 06/04 9.00 8.50 04/04 22.50 8.50 01/04 416.38 8.50 31/03 416.38 8.50 30/03 72.30 8.50 28/03 58.49 8.50 27/03 23.55 8.50 26/03 6.90 8.50 25/03 2.28 8.50 24/03 4.05 8.50 23/03 1.05 8.50 21/03 5.00 8.50 20/03 41.85 8.50 19/03 6.00 8.50 18/03 0.25 8.50 17/03 -- 8.50 16/03 2.00 8.50 14/03 119.48 8.50 13/03 0.70 8.50 12/03 1.50 8.50 11/03 3.54 8.50 10/03 -- 8.50 09/03 -- 8.50 07/03 148.38 8.50 05/03 18.77 8.50 04/03 0.00 8.50 03/03 7.00 8.75 02/03 9.00 8.75 27/02 1.85 8.75 26/02 0.70 8.75 25/02 3.05 8.75 24/02 -- 8.75 23/02 3.10 8.75 20/02 0.85 8.75 18/02 0.75 8.75 16/02 -- 8.75 13/02 -- 8.75 12/02 3.25 8.75 11/02 27.69 8.75 10/02 2.4 8.75 09/02 3.5 8.75 06/02 4.03 8.75 05/02 10.63 8.75 04/02 2.2 8.75 03/02 0.62 8.75 02/02 0.25 8.75 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1HK1TZL) ($1 = 64.1400 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)