April 6 Indian banks borrowed 416.38 billion rupees ($6.70 billion) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on April 1, compared with 416.38 billion rupees on March 31, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 01/04 416.38 8.50 31/03 416.38 8.50 30/03 72.30 8.50 28/03 58.49 8.50 27/03 23.55 8.50 26/03 6.90 8.50 25/03 2.28 8.50 24/03 4.05 8.50 23/03 1.05 8.50 21/03 5.00 8.50 20/03 41.85 8.50 19/03 6.00 8.50 18/03 0.25 8.50 17/03 -- 8.50 16/03 2.00 8.50 14/03 119.48 8.50 13/03 0.70 8.50 12/03 1.50 8.50 11/03 3.54 8.50 10/03 -- 8.50 09/03 -- 8.50 07/03 148.38 8.50 05/03 18.77 8.50 04/03 0.00 8.50 03/03 7.00 8.75 02/03 9.00 8.75 27/02 1.85 8.75 26/02 0.70 8.75 25/02 3.05 8.75 24/02 -- 8.75 23/02 3.10 8.75 20/02 0.85 8.75 18/02 0.75 8.75 16/02 -- 8.75 13/02 -- 8.75 12/02 3.25 8.75 11/02 27.69 8.75 10/02 2.4 8.75 09/02 3.5 8.75 06/02 4.03 8.75 05/02 10.63 8.75 04/02 2.2 8.75 03/02 0.62 8.75 02/02 0.25 8.75 30/01 1.2 8.75 29/01 0.20 8.75 28/01 -- 8.75 27/01 0.15 8.75 23/01 14.20 8.75 22/01 0.70 8.75 21/01 0.45 8.75 20/01 0.20 8.75 19/01 1.33 8.75 16/01 -- 8.75 15/01 0.20 8.75 14/01 5.80 9.00 13/01 0.45 9.00 12/01 15.91 9.00 09/01 2.05 9.00 08/01 3.56 9.00 07/01 0.84 9.00 06/01 1.23 9.00 05/01 58.01 9.00 02/01 8.00 9.00 01/01 -- 9.00 ------------------------------------------- ($1 = 62.3415 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)