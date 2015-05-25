May 25 Indian banks borrowed 1.85 billion rupees
($29.09 million) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on May 22, the Reserve Bank of India said
on Monday. Indian banks borrowed 3.40 billion rupees from the
central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on May
21.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF
-------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE
-------------------------------------------
22/05 1.85 8.50
21/05 3.40 8.50
20/05 -- 8.50
19/05 1.60 8.50
18/05 8.45 8.50
15/05 5.00 8.50
14/05 7.00 8.50
13/05 0.50 8.50
12/05 9.00 8.50
11/05 9.80 8.50
09/05 9.95 8.50
08/05 2.40 8.50
07/05 44.25 8.50
06/05 2.30 8.50
05/05 1.25 8.50
30/04 28.50 8.50
29/04 1.00 8.50
28/04 2.25 8.50
27/04 3.3 8.50
25/04 -- 8.50
24/04 -- 8.50
23/04 74.43 8.50
22/04 1.45 8.50
21/04 0.42 8.50
20/04 2.62 8.50
18/04 28.30 8.50
17/04 2.15 8.50
16/04 -- 8.50
15/04 33.70 8.50
13/04 3.30 8.50
11/04 -- 8.50
10/04 26.31 8.50
09/04 2.50 8.50
08/04 19.49 8.50
07/04 0.90 8.50
06/04 9.00 8.50
04/04 22.50 8.50
01/04 416.38 8.50
31/03 416.38 8.50
30/03 72.30 8.50
28/03 58.49 8.50
27/03 23.55 8.50
26/03 6.90 8.50
25/03 2.28 8.50
24/03 4.05 8.50
23/03 1.05 8.50
21/03 5.00 8.50
20/03 41.85 8.50
19/03 6.00 8.50
18/03 0.25 8.50
17/03 -- 8.50
16/03 2.00 8.50
14/03 119.48 8.50
13/03 0.70 8.50
12/03 1.50 8.50
11/03 3.54 8.50
10/03 -- 8.50
09/03 -- 8.50
07/03 148.38 8.50
05/03 18.77 8.50
04/03 0.00 8.50
03/03 7.00 8.75
02/03 9.00 8.75
27/02 1.85 8.75
26/02 0.70 8.75
25/02 3.05 8.75
24/02 -- 8.75
23/02 3.10 8.75
20/02 0.85 8.75
18/02 0.75 8.75
16/02 -- 8.75
13/02 -- 8.75
12/02 3.25 8.75
11/02 27.69 8.75
10/02 2.4 8.75
09/02 3.5 8.75
06/02 4.03 8.75
05/02 10.63 8.75
04/02 2.2 8.75
03/02 0.62 8.75
02/02 0.25 8.75
-------------------------------------------
* Source text: bit.ly/1HFhI0R
($1 = 63.5900 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath)