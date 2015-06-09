DAX nears record high as European shares march on
June 9 Indian banks borrowed 49.65 billion rupees ($776.15 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on June 8, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday.
Indian banks borrowed 7.05 billion rupees from the central bank's marginal standing facility window on June 6.
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF -------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 08/06 49.65 8.25 06/06 7.05 8.25 05/06 7.05 8.25 04/06 5.07 8.25 03/06 -- 8.25 02/06 3.00 8.25 01/06 9.00 8.50 30/05 -- 8.50 29/05 13.05 8.50 28/05 1.00 8.50 27/05 5.00 8.50 26/05 4.45 8.50 25/05 2.10 8.50 22/05 1.85 8.50 21/05 3.40 8.50 20/05 -- 8.50 19/05 1.60 8.50 18/05 8.45 8.50 15/05 5.00 8.50 14/05 7.00 8.50 13/05 0.50 8.50 12/05 9.00 8.50 11/05 9.80 8.50 09/05 9.95 8.50 08/05 2.40 8.50 07/05 44.25 8.50 06/05 2.30 8.50 05/05 1.25 8.50 30/04 28.50 8.50 29/04 1.00 8.50 28/04 2.25 8.50 27/04 3.3 8.50 25/04 -- 8.50 24/04 -- 8.50 23/04 74.43 8.50 22/04 1.45 8.50 21/04 0.42 8.50 20/04 2.62 8.50 18/04 28.30 8.50 17/04 2.15 8.50 16/04 -- 8.50 15/04 33.70 8.50 13/04 3.30 8.50 11/04 -- 8.50 10/04 26.31 8.50 09/04 2.50 8.50 08/04 19.49 8.50 07/04 0.90 8.50 06/04 9.00 8.50 04/04 22.50 8.50 01/04 416.38 8.50 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1dZ7COQ) ($1 = 63.9700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.