BRIEF-Gore Spain Holdings' shareholder authorizes transfer of 100 pct stake in various companies

* Said on Tuesday the sole shareholder, GreenOak Spain Investments Sarl, had agreed to authorize the transfer by the company of 100 percent of shares of GO Spain XXI, GreenOak Spain Solar, Inversiones Baglio, Inversiones Barrow, Inversiones Fraser, Inversiones Grace, Inversiones Mandrem, Inversiones Manly, Inversiones Margarita, Inversiones Ninara, Inversiones Reinga and Inversiones Silang