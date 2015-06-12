BRIEF-BFF prices IPO at 4.70 euros a share
June 12 Indian banks did not borrow from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on June 11, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
Indian banks borrowed 1.30 billion rupees from the central bank's marginal standing facility window on June 10.
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 11/06 - 8.25 10/06 1.30 8.25 09/06 0.10 8.25 08/06 49.65 8.25 06/06 7.05 8.25 05/06 7.05 8.25 04/06 5.07 8.25 03/06 -- 8.25 02/06 3.00 8.25 01/06 9.00 8.50 30/05 -- 8.50 29/05 13.05 8.50 28/05 1.00 8.50 27/05 5.00 8.50 26/05 4.45 8.50 25/05 2.10 8.50 22/05 1.85 8.50 21/05 3.40 8.50 20/05 -- 8.50 19/05 1.60 8.50 18/05 8.45 8.50 15/05 5.00 8.50 14/05 7.00 8.50 13/05 0.50 8.50 12/05 9.00 8.50 11/05 9.80 8.50 09/05 9.95 8.50 08/05 2.40 8.50 07/05 44.25 8.50 06/05 2.30 8.50 05/05 1.25 8.50 30/04 28.50 8.50 29/04 1.00 8.50 28/04 2.25 8.50 27/04 3.3 8.50 25/04 -- 8.50 24/04 -- 8.50 23/04 74.43 8.50 22/04 1.45 8.50 21/04 0.42 8.50 20/04 2.62 8.50 18/04 28.30 8.50 17/04 2.15 8.50 16/04 -- 8.50 15/04 33.70 8.50 13/04 3.30 8.50 11/04 -- 8.50 10/04 26.31 8.50 09/04 2.50 8.50 08/04 19.49 8.50 07/04 0.90 8.50 06/04 9.00 8.50 04/04 22.50 8.50 01/04 416.38 8.50 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1QsJ8P9) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
April 5 Banking group Banca Farmafactoring (BFF) says:
* Will undertake a restructuring, reallocating capital and management resources across portfolio and pipeline
* Said on Tuesday the sole shareholder, GreenOak Spain Investments Sarl, had agreed to authorize the transfer by the company of 100 percent of shares of GO Spain XXI, GreenOak Spain Solar, Inversiones Baglio, Inversiones Barrow, Inversiones Fraser, Inversiones Grace, Inversiones Mandrem, Inversiones Manly, Inversiones Margarita, Inversiones Ninara, Inversiones Reinga and Inversiones Silang