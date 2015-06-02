NEWSMAKER-BOJ chief Kuroda says no reason to withdraw monetary stimulus now
* Exports boosting Japan economy but domestic demand weak (Adds details on policy)
June 2 Indian banks borrowed 9 billion rupees ($141.3 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on June 1, the Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday.
Indian banks did not borrow from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on May 30.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF -------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 01/06 9.00 8.50 30/05 -- 8.50 29/05 13.05 8.50 28/05 1.00 8.50 27/05 5.00 8.50 26/05 4.45 8.50 25/05 2.10 8.50 22/05 1.85 8.50 21/05 3.40 8.50 20/05 -- 8.50 19/05 1.60 8.50 18/05 8.45 8.50 15/05 5.00 8.50 14/05 7.00 8.50 13/05 0.50 8.50 12/05 9.00 8.50 11/05 9.80 8.50 09/05 9.95 8.50 08/05 2.40 8.50 07/05 44.25 8.50 06/05 2.30 8.50 05/05 1.25 8.50 30/04 28.50 8.50 29/04 1.00 8.50 28/04 2.25 8.50 27/04 3.3 8.50 25/04 -- 8.50 24/04 -- 8.50 23/04 74.43 8.50 22/04 1.45 8.50 21/04 0.42 8.50 20/04 2.62 8.50 18/04 28.30 8.50 17/04 2.15 8.50 16/04 -- 8.50 15/04 33.70 8.50 13/04 3.30 8.50 11/04 -- 8.50 10/04 26.31 8.50 09/04 2.50 8.50 08/04 19.49 8.50 07/04 0.90 8.50 06/04 9.00 8.50 04/04 22.50 8.50 01/04 416.38 8.50 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1GUl9lR) ($1 = 63.6850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Exports boosting Japan economy but domestic demand weak (Adds details on policy)
HONG KONG, March 24 CITIC Securities Co Ltd , China's biggest brokerage, plans to boost its revenue from overseas operations to 30 percent of total in the next five years, from 10 percent now, the head of its overseas business said on Friday.