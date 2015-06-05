BRIEF-Mercantile Investment Company updates on off market takeover bid
* MHM shareholders are encouraged to accept offer as soon as possible
June 5 Indian banks borrowed 5.07 billion rupees ($79.31 million)from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on June 4, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.
Indian banks did not borrow from the central bank's marginal standing facility window on June 3.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF -------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 04/06 5.07 8.25 03/06 -- 8.25 02/06 3.00 8.25 01/06 9.00 8.50 30/05 -- 8.50 29/05 13.05 8.50 28/05 1.00 8.50 27/05 5.00 8.50 26/05 4.45 8.50 25/05 2.10 8.50 22/05 1.85 8.50 21/05 3.40 8.50 20/05 -- 8.50 19/05 1.60 8.50 18/05 8.45 8.50 15/05 5.00 8.50 14/05 7.00 8.50 13/05 0.50 8.50 12/05 9.00 8.50 11/05 9.80 8.50 09/05 9.95 8.50 08/05 2.40 8.50 07/05 44.25 8.50 06/05 2.30 8.50 05/05 1.25 8.50 30/04 28.50 8.50 29/04 1.00 8.50 28/04 2.25 8.50 27/04 3.3 8.50 25/04 -- 8.50 24/04 -- 8.50 23/04 74.43 8.50 22/04 1.45 8.50 21/04 0.42 8.50 20/04 2.62 8.50 18/04 28.30 8.50 17/04 2.15 8.50 16/04 -- 8.50 15/04 33.70 8.50 13/04 3.30 8.50 11/04 -- 8.50 10/04 26.31 8.50 09/04 2.50 8.50 08/04 19.49 8.50 07/04 0.90 8.50 06/04 9.00 8.50 04/04 22.50 8.50 01/04 416.38 8.50 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1RNTp5M) ($1 = 63.9250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru)
* MHM shareholders are encouraged to accept offer as soon as possible
April 4 A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Botswana in the early hours of Wednesday, two days after a strong 6.5-magnitude tremor shook the southern African country, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
* APRA wants to promote higher-than-normal degree of prudence