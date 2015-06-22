BRIEF-Old Mutual sells minority stake in U.S. fund arm to China's HNA
* Old Mutual Plc agrees to sell a minority stake in OMAM to HNA Capital US
June 22 Indian banks borrowed 450 million rupees ($7.09 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility window on June 19, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday. Indian banks borrowed 1.28 billion rupees from the central bank's marginal standing facility window on June 18. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 19/06 0.45 8.25 18/06 1.28 8.25 17/06 -- 8.25 16/06 1.50 8.25 15/06 1.00 8.25 13/06 -- 8.25 12/06 8.00 8.25 11/06 - 8.25 10/06 1.30 8.25 09/06 0.10 8.25 08/06 49.65 8.25 06/06 7.05 8.25 05/06 7.05 8.25 04/06 5.07 8.25 03/06 -- 8.25 02/06 3.00 8.25 01/06 9.00 8.50 30/05 -- 8.50 29/05 13.05 8.50 28/05 1.00 8.50 27/05 5.00 8.50 26/05 4.45 8.50 25/05 2.10 8.50 22/05 1.85 8.50 21/05 3.40 8.50 20/05 -- 8.50 19/05 1.60 8.50 18/05 8.45 8.50 15/05 5.00 8.50 14/05 7.00 8.50 13/05 0.50 8.50 12/05 9.00 8.50 11/05 9.80 8.50 09/05 9.95 8.50 08/05 2.40 8.50 07/05 44.25 8.50 06/05 2.30 8.50 05/05 1.25 8.50 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1TGUluE) ($1 = 63.5000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
March 27 China World Trade Center Co Ltd : * Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/XSV1f8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)