July 1 Indian banks borrowed 39 billion rupees
($612.56 million) from the central bank's marginal standing
facility (MSF) window on June 30, compared with 600 million
rupees on June 29, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday.
-------------------------------------------
BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF
-------------------------------------------
DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE
-------------------------------------------
30/06 39.00 8.25
29/06 0.60 8.25
27/06 -- 8.25
26/06 -- 8.25
25/06 7.00 8.25
24/06 -- 8.25
23/06 -- 8.25
22/06 3.00 8.25
19/06 0.45 8.25
18/06 1.28 8.25
17/06 -- 8.25
16/06 1.50 8.25
15/06 1.00 8.25
13/06 -- 8.25
12/06 8.00 8.25
11/06 - 8.25
10/06 1.30 8.25
09/06 0.10 8.25
08/06 49.65 8.25
06/06 7.05 8.25
05/06 7.05 8.25
04/06 5.07 8.25
03/06 -- 8.25
02/06 3.00 8.25
01/06 9.00 8.50
30/05 -- 8.50
29/05 13.05 8.50
28/05 1.00 8.50
27/05 5.00 8.50
26/05 4.45 8.50
25/05 2.10 8.50
22/05 1.85 8.50
21/05 3.40 8.50
20/05 -- 8.50
19/05 1.60 8.50
18/05 8.45 8.50
15/05 5.00 8.50
14/05 7.00 8.50
13/05 0.50 8.50
12/05 9.00 8.50
11/05 9.80 8.50
09/05 9.95 8.50
08/05 2.40 8.50
07/05 44.25 8.50
06/05 2.30 8.50
05/05 1.25 8.50
-------------------------------------------
* Source text: (bit.ly/1g9KrlH)
($1 = 63.6675 Indian rupees)
(Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)