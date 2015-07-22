July 22 Indian banks borrowed 150 million rupees ($2.36 million) from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on July 21, the Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. The banks did not borrow from the central bank's MSF window on July 20. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 21/07 0.15 8.25 20/07 -- 8.25 17/07 0.75 8.25 16/07 0.25 8.25 15/07 0.10 8.25 14/07 -- 8.25 13/07 -- 8.25 10/07 2.60 8.25 09/07 1.20 8.25 08/07 0.35 8.25 07/07 -- 8.25 06/07 8.25 8.25 04/07 -- 8.25 03/07 0.20 8.25 02/07 15.40 8.25 01/07 2.80 8.25 30/06 39.00 8.25 29/06 0.60 8.25 27/06 -- 8.25 26/06 -- 8.25 25/06 7.00 8.25 24/06 -- 8.25 23/06 -- 8.25 22/06 3.00 8.25 19/06 0.45 8.25 18/06 1.28 8.25 17/06 -- 8.25 16/06 1.50 8.25 15/06 1.00 8.25 13/06 -- 8.25 12/06 8.00 8.25 11/06 - 8.25 10/06 1.30 8.25 09/06 0.10 8.25 08/06 49.65 8.25 06/06 7.05 8.25 05/06 7.05 8.25 04/06 5.07 8.25 03/06 -- 8.25 02/06 3.00 8.25 01/06 9.00 8.50 30/05 -- 8.50 29/05 13.05 8.50 28/05 1.00 8.50 27/05 5.00 8.50 26/05 4.45 8.50 25/05 2.10 8.50 22/05 1.85 8.50 21/05 3.40 8.50 20/05 -- 8.50 19/05 1.60 8.50 18/05 8.45 8.50 15/05 5.00 8.50 14/05 7.00 8.50 13/05 0.50 8.50 12/05 9.00 8.50 11/05 9.80 8.50 09/05 9.95 8.50 08/05 2.40 8.50 07/05 44.25 8.50 06/05 2.30 8.50 05/05 1.25 8.50 ------------------------------------------- * Source text: (bit.ly/1Ijznz0) ($1 = 63.6000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)