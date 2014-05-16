May 16 Indian banks did not borrow from the central bank's marginal standing facility (MSF) window on May 15, compared with 186.35 billion rupees on May 13 for two days, the Reserve Bank of India said. ------------------------------------------- BANKS' BORROWING FROM RBI UNDER MSF ------------------------------------------- DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) RATE ------------------------------------------- 15/05 -- -- 13/05 186.35 9.00 12/05 31.70 9.00 09/05 19.50 9.00 08/05 10.00 9.00 07/05 71.05 9.00 06/05 7.50 9.00 05/05 6.45 9.00 02/05 20.05 9.00 30/04 52.35 9.00 29/04 0.95 9.00 28/04 5.91 9.00 25/04 25.90 9.00 23/04 0.15 9.00 22/04 3.40 9.00 21/04 42.80 9.00 17/04 15.70 9.00 16/04 ---- 9.00 15/04 4.80 9.00 11/04 26.50 9.00 10/04 0.75 9.00 09/04 6.05 9.00 07/04 159.25 9.00 04/04 6.10 9.00 03/04 32.50 9.00 02/04 123.39 9.00 01/04 219.29 9.00 28/03 283.00 9.00 27/03 4.25 9.00 26/03 --- --- 25/03 2.65 9.00 24/03 20.35 9.00 21/03 176.30 9.00 20/03 90.75 9.00 19/03 119.87 9.00 18/03 160.85 9.00 14/03 208.25 9.00 13/03 0.20 9.00 12/03 1.80 9.00 11/03 22.50 9.00 10/03 30.50 9.00 07/03 93.42 9.00 06/03 1.30 9.00 05/03 6.20 9.00 04/03 8.30 9.00 03/03 8.35 9.00 ------------------------------------------- (Reporting by Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)