BRIEF-Joyfix raises stake in Athos Venture Capital to 88.15 pct
* Joyfix LTD raises stake in the company to 88.15 percent from 4.48 percent
* India cbank sets ceiling for bond issuances under market stabilisation scheme at 500 billion rupees in 2014/15
* Current MSS outstanding balance is nil
* Ceiling will be reviewed when outstanding balance reaches 350 billion rupees threshold
BEIJING, March 17 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, is confident of closing a deal for U.S. money-transfer firm MoneyGram International Inc, a top executive told Reuters, despite a higher bid from a U.S. rival.
COLOMBO, March 17 Sri Lankan shares edged up on Friday from a one-year closing low hit in the previous session and after eight straight sessions of losses as foreign investors bought battered stocks.