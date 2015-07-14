BRIEF-Odella Leather says as at March 24, public float is abut 23.32 pct
* As at March 24, public float of company is approximately 23.32% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 14 * India cenbank sets 7.9420 pct cutoff yield on 7.83 pct 2018 bond sale under open market operation * India cenbank sells 82.70 bln rupees of bonds under open market operation vs 100 bln rupees notified * India cenbank sets 8.2019 pct cutoff yield on 8.08 pct 2022 bond sale under open market operation * India cenbank sets cutoff on 2018 bond at 99.71 rupees, sells 75.30 bln rupees under omo * India cenbank sells nil of 2026 bond under omo * India cenbank sets cutoff on 2022 bond at 99.35 rupees, sells 7.40 bln rupees under omo * India cenbank sells nil of 2035 bond under omo
For a Reuters poll on the auction, see: (Reporting by Shrutee Sarkar in Bengaluru) )
* As at March 24, public float of company is approximately 23.32% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not believe the disposal of stakes in Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited (not rated) by OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd (WHB; A+/Stable/a-), Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd (SCB; A-/Stable/a-) and Chong Hing Bank Limited (CHB; BBB/Stable/bbb) will have an immediate effect on the banks' ratings, but the one-off gains of up to 100% of the banks' annual profit, if retained, will support organic growth