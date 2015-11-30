MUMBAI Nov 30 India will allow offshore
insurance companies, pension funds and sovereign wealth funds to
lend to local companies for the long term, the central bank said
on Monday, easing rules for offshore borrowing.
The Reserve Bank of India said it was taking a "more liberal
approach" for long-term foreign currency borrowing as well as
for external commercial borrowings denominated in Indian rupees.
(bit.ly/1OzJ241)
The RBI had released draft guidelines for the revised
external commercial borrowing policy in September. It said on
Monday it would review the policy after a year.
(Reporting by Suvashree De Choudhury and Devidutta Tripathy,
editing by Larry King)