(Adds Raman's appointment effective Sept. 7)
MUMBAI, June 22 India's central bank on Thursday
reconstituted a panel to oversee restructuring of troubled
loans, as it strives to cut more than $150 billion of bad debt
banks in Asia's third-largest economy have accumulated over the
past years.
Pradeep Kumar, a former vigilance chief, was named chairman
of the five-member panel, which has three former bank chief
executives and a leading corporate sector executive among its
members.
"The reconstituted OC (overseeing committee) will work with
an expanded mandate to review, in addition to cases being
restructured under the Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of
Stressed Assets, resolution of other cases where the aggregate
exposure of the banking sector to the borrowing entity is
greater than Rs. 500 crore (5 billion rupees)," the Reserve Bank
of India said in a statement.
The other members of the panel include former bankers Janki
Ballabh, M.B.N. Rao and S. Raman. Y.M. Deosthalee, a former
finance chief of engineering group Larsen & Toubro,
was also named a member of the panel.
Raman, who is currently a whole-time member of capital
markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India, will
join the panel from Sept. 7, the RBI said.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)