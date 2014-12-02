Soccer -Atletico agree land deal with Madrid council for new stadium
March 13 Atletico Madrid have agreed a price tag with local authorities to buy the land where their new stadium is being built, the mayor's office said on Monday.
MUMBAI Dec 2 The Reserve Bank of India does not intend to flip-flop on policy and is in discussions with the government for a new monetary framework which it hopes to finalise shortly, Governor Raghuram Rajan said.
The central bank's talks with the government suggest "things will be on track with respect to fiscal deficit," he added during a press conference with reporters.
The RBI held interest rates steady as widely expected at its policy review on Tuesday, but said it could cut interest rates by early next year depending on whether inflation eases further and on fiscal developments.
The government is comfortable with setting a 4 percent inflation target plus/minus 2 percent beyond 2016, Rajan clarified.
The central bank is "certainly seeing disinflationary process" and global crude oil developments are positive for India.
The central bank is already providing "substantial liquidity" to the market, consistent with the policy rate, Rajan said. (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury, Writing by Gaurav Pai; Editing by Sunil Nair)
March 13 Atletico Madrid have agreed a price tag with local authorities to buy the land where their new stadium is being built, the mayor's office said on Monday.
* Pricing of fifth whole loan securities transaction, offering of about $640 million of guaranteed senior & non-guaranteed subordinate actual loss securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reported net income of $10.9 million for year ended December 31, 2016, compared to $11 million for the year ended December 31, 2015 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2mCcb7j Further company coverage: