MUMBAI Aug 4 The Reserve Bank of India is not
ruling out acting outside its regular policy reviews and is
awaiting further data, Governor Raghuram Rajan said shortly
after the central bank left the policy rates unchanged on
Tuesday.
"There was more need to move fast in the early stages of the
turnaround, we will take all the information into account and
decide whether at times it warrants moving in-between policy
cycles or it doesn't," Raghuram Rajan said.
RBI held its policy rate at 7.25 percent on Tuesday, pausing
after reducing the policy rate by a total 75 basis points since
January. Rajan said the effects of the January easing will soon
be reflected in the economy, adding that monetary policy action
typically works with a lag of three to four quarters.
