MUMBAI Aug 4 Reserve Bank of India Governor
Raghuram Rajan said the central bank could continue to withdraw
liquidity via open market operation bond sales, while saying any
hike in foreign debt limits would only come after the U.S.
Federal Reserve raises U.S. rates.
Foreign investors have nearly exhausted their $25 billion
allocation of government bonds, but Rajan said the central bank
would likely proceed cautiously on raising the limits.
"You don't want to introduce this in an environment of
excess liquidity and see a lot of inflows come in at that
point," Rajan said on a conference call with analysts.
The RBI had earlier in the day kept its policy rate on hold
at 7.25 percent on Tuesday, as widely expected, while leaving
the door open to ease further.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Swati Bhat; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)