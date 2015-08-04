MUMBAI Aug 4 Reserve Bank of India Governor
Raghuram Rajan said on Tuesday the central bank was
"comfortable" with the pace of disinflation, although it would
monitor rainfall in August "very carefully."
Rajan, at a conference call with analysts, also said the
central bank was looking at how inflation expectations at
households were changing, rather than the levels themselves.
The comments come after the RBI earlier in the day kept its
policy rate on hold at 7.25 percent, but left the door open for
further easing. However, it highlighted some risks, including a
return of households' near-term inflation expectations to double
digits.
"Thus far we are comfortable with the pace at which
disinflation is taking place and is expected to take place given
our targets," Rajan told the analysts.
