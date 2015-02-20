PANAJI, India Feb 20 India's central bank
governor Raghuram Rajan said on Friday it had not received an
application from India Post to set up a bank in the country.
The country's postal office had been speculated to be
interested in setting up banks across India. Earlier this month,
it was among 41 applicants to run a new category of banks
planned to bring basic banking services within the reach of
millions.
The Reserve Bank of India last year granted its first new
banking licenses in India in a decade and has said it would
consider applications on a rolling basis.
