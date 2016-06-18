NEW DELHI, June 18 There are seven candidates on
a long list to replace Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram
Rajan, a senior government official told Reuters on Saturday.
The candidates are Vijay Kelkar, Rakesh Mohan, Ashok Lahiri,
Urjit Patel, Arundhati Bhattacharya, Subir Gokarn and Ashok
Chawla, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity
due to the sensitivity of the matter.
Of the field, the two best known are Patel, now a deputy
governor of the RBI, and Bhattacharya, who is chair of State
Bank of India, the country's largest bank.
The others are veterans of the RBI, the Indian civil service
or the two major global financial bodies, the International
Monetary Fund or World Bank.
Two finance ministry officials, Shaktikanta Das and Arvind
Subramanian, who market participants had previously speculated
might be candidates are not on the long list, the official said.
(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by David Clarke)