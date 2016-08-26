BRIEF-India could reduce income tax rates, real estate stamp duties - report
Jan 31 India could reduce individual income tax rates and real estate stamp duties, a key government report said on Tuesday.
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI Aug 26 India's central bank governor Raghuram Rajan welcomed the appointment of Urjit Patel as his successor, saying it would ensure continuity in meeting the country's inflation objectives.
Patel, currently a Deputy Governor at the Reserve Bank of India, will replace Rajan at the helm of the central bank on Sept. 4.
"I am confident that Dr. Urjit Patel, who has worked closely with me on monetary policy for the last three years, will ably guide the Monetary Policy Committee going forward in achieving our inflation objectives," Rajan said in a speech to market participants in Mumbai. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta and Rafael Nam)
Jan 31 India's economy should grow between 6.75 percent and 7.5 percent in the financial year beginning on April 1, a government report forecast on Tuesday.
DUBAI, Jan 31 Gulf stock markets fell in early trade on Tuesday in line with global equities after investor sentiment was soured by the travel curbs ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump.