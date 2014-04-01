Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
MUMBAI, April 1 The Indian central bank should not be in the business of bailing out banks by infusing cash to make up for year-end distortions and the current policy rate has been appropriately set, the central bank chief said post the policy review on Tuesday.
"If we actually had second thoughts about the rate, we would have moved the rate. We believe the rate is appropriately set right now given our anticipation of events for the next few months," Raghuram Rajan told reporters at the post policy press briefing.
The central bank left its policy interest rate unchanged, as expected, and said it does not expect further near-term policy tightening if headline inflation continues to ease towards the bank's targeted level. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Anand Basu)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.