MUMBAI Aug 5 The Indian central bank will not
hold interest rates high any longer than is necessary, and if
disinflation proceeds as warranted, there will eventually be
room to cut rates, governor Raghuram Rajan told a media briefing
after the policy review.
The central bank is monitoring the liquidity situation and
trying to keep the call money rate close to 8 percent, Rajan
said.
India's central bank kept its key policy repo rate
unchanged on Tuesday as widely expected, but warned about
inflationary risks should a shortfall in monsoon rains spark a
surge in food prices.
