MUMBAI Aug 5 Obligations put on Indian banks
need to be reduced further as they are entering a more
competitive environment and the statutory liquidity ratio will
have to be cut further, central bank chief Raghuram Rajan said
on Tuesday.
Rajan also said interest rate tools are blunt and the
central bank is trying to use other tools.
India's central bank kept its key policy repo rate unchanged
on Tuesday as widely expected, but warned about inflationary
risks should a shortfall in monsoon rains spark a surge in food
prices.
