MUMBAI, April 9 India's central bank will
continue to focus on targeting inflation and cannot drop guard,
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said in an
interview to CNBC-TV18 on Thursday.
"This is where we cannot relax our guard quickly, we cannot
say we are out of the inflation woods," Rajan said, referring to
the central bank's achievement over bringing down retail
inflation sharply from double digit level.
"This is the time we have to consolidate and ensure that the
disinflationary perception is entrenched."
India's consumer prices index fell to 5.37
percent in February from a high of 11.16 percent in November
2013, a few months after Rajan assumed office.
Appreciating the government's efforts on fiscal
consolidation over medium term, Rajan said the government was
collaborating on the central bank's inflation target.
The RBI targets inflation at 6 percent by January 2016 and 4
percent for 2017/18.
