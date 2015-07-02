CHENNAI, India, July 2 The Reserve Bank of India
Governor Raghuram Rajan said the government was in talks with
the central bank about injecting capital to lenders, while
noting it was important to ensure funding for infrastructure
projects remain on track.
Turning to the ongoing Greece situation, Rajan said India's
direct exposure to the country was "very, very" limited. He said
he hoped foreign investors would be attracted to India
nonetheless given growth prospects, and given foreign exchange
buffers were healthy.
Still, Rajan noted that the central bank needed to be
careful about relying on foreign investors to finance government
or corporate bonds markets, though he was committed to a steady
expansion of overseas money in the country's debt.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)