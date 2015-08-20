MUMBAI Aug 20 The Indian economy is shown signs
of improvement, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India said
on Thursday, adding that a pick up in rural demand would further
improve economic growth.
"You may see rural demand coming back more strongly, and
that would be a very tremedous bonus to the economy compared to
we are," Raghuram Rajan said at an industry event.
Rajan said separately that the devaluation of the Chinese
yuan was not something to be "concerned" about at current
levels. He added, however, that global central banks
depreciating currencies as a policy action was a worrisome
trend.
On Aug. 11, the Chinese central bank surprised markets by
devaluing the yuan by nearly 2 percent.
