MUMBAI Aug 20 The Reserve Bank of India
continues to watch the progress of monsoon to assess the overall
impact on inflation as well as global developments, governor
Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday.
The comments come amid rising market expectations for a rate
cut at the RBI's next policy review on Sept. 29 after consumer
inflation eased to a record low in July.
Rajan, at an event organised by State Bank of India
, added markets were reflecting the 75 basis points in
rate cuts so far this year better than banks.
He also said access by companies to corporate debt was thus
providing a misleading picture of overall credit growth in the
country.
The RBI held rates at its last policy review on Aug. 4,
arguing in part that it wanted better signs that banks were
passing on rate cuts.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Devidutta Tripathy;
Writing by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)