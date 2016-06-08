BRIEF-Korea Deposit Insurance cuts stake in Woori Bank to 21.4 pct
* Says Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation cuts stake in the co by selling 13.5 million shares of the co
MUMBAI, June 8 The Reserve Bank of India will have more room to cut interest rates if the central bank gains confidence in reaching its 5 percent target for consumer inflation by March 2017, said Governor Raghuram Rajan on Wednesday.
Rajan, in an interview with TV channel CNBC Awaaz, called the current repo rate of 6.50 percent "appropriate" and added the central bank has used up all its "space available" to cut interest rates, pinning further easing on inflation.
"If we get confident of achieving 5 percent inflation target by March 2017 then we will get more space to cut," Rajan said in an interview conducted in Hindi.
The RBI left the repo rate unchanged on Tuesday after stronger-than-expected inflation data in April. India will next report monthly consumer prices data on Friday.
In a separate interview with TV channel NDTV, Rajan said he had never had "a serious disagreement" with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley as he sought to dispel speculation about potential disagreements between the Finance Ministry and the RBI. (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam)
TAIPEI, Feb 3 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat on Friday after early gains were eroded when regional and China markets fell after Beijing unexpectedly hiked short-term rates. China's central bank surprised financial markets by raising short-term interest rates on the first day back from a long holiday, in a further sign that it is slowly moving to a tighter policy bias as the economy shows signs of steadying. As of 0313 GMT, the main TAIEX index was largely unchanged at 9,43
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02032017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 3:00 pm: Finance Minister at interactive session with industry chambers in New Delhi. 5:00 pm: RBI to release weekly f