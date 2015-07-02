CHENNAI, India, July 2 Reserve Bank of India
Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday the government would
soon appoint heads of state-run banks given the importance of
acting quickly.
India, which is trying to reform the country's banking
sector, is seeking new chief executives for five state-run banks
that are currently without a permanent leader.
Rajan also said India's economy is in the process of a
steady recovery, but added that the government needs to work on
reforms to accelerate growth further.
He was addressing reporters after the central bank's board
meeting in the southern Indian city of Chennai.
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anand Basu)