MUMBAI, June 20 India's central bank chief on
Monday defended his record in fighting inflation and made a case
for monetary policy reforms he has championed, in his first
public appearance since announcing he will step down at the end
of his tenure in September.
In a speech, Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan
addressed critics who have accused him of keeping interest rates
too high, saying they cannot "have it both ways, want lower
inflation as well as lower policy rates."
"The fact that inflation is fairly close to the upper bound
of our target zone today suggests we have not been overly
hawkish, and were wise to disregard advice in the past to cut
more deeply," Rajan said.
Consumer inflation hit a near two-year high of 5.76 percent
in May, or the upper end of the central bank's inflation target
of 2 percent to 6 percent.
Rajan also strongly defended the upcoming introduction of a
monetary policy panel to set interest rates - a policy he has
championed - saying "the rewards will be many," including a more
stable policy framework.
For copy of speech see bit.ly/28J0zt6
(Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Rafael Nam; Editing
by Clarence Fernandez)