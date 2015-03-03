MUMBAI, March 3 Reserve Bank of India Governor
Raghuram Rajan said the central bank could not afford to cut
interest rates to reduce foreign flows into the country because
of high inflation, according to a domestic media report.
"We have got an avalanche of capital inflows. Our problem is
we also have high inflation," according to a Press Trust of
India report carried by The Economic Times newspaper.
"We cannot cut interest rates very quickly to the bone in
order to tell those countries: don't come here expecting high
interest rates."
The RBI unexpectedly cut interest rates in January but held
rates steady at its policy review in February.
Although the RBI is broadly expected to cut interest rates
further, India has attracted $10.26 billion net inflows into
debt and shares this year because of confidence that inflation
will remain low and expectations for an economic recovery.
(Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Rafael Nam and Biju
Dwarakanath)