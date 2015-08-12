BRIEF-Daiwa Securities Group will establish an investment fund with government & private enterprises in China - Nikkei
* Daiwa Securities Group will establish an investment fund with government and private enterprises in China - Nikkei
Aug 12 (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 11/08 19.51 10/08 19.51 08/08 19.51 07/08 19.51 06/08 19.51 05/08 19.51 04/08 19.51 03/08 19.51 01/08 19.51 31/07 20.32 30/07 20.32 29/07 20.32 28/07 20.32 27/07 18.00 25/07 27.03 24/07 27.03 23/07 28.32 22/07 28.32 21/07 26.33 20/07 26.33 17/07 28.32 16/07 28.32 15/07 27.61 14/07 27.61 13/07 24.56 11/07 24.56 10/07 24.56 09/07 26.11 08/07 27.51 07/07 27.81 06/07 28.31 04/07 31.76 03/07 31.76 02/07 55.42 01/07 55.42 30/06 55.42 29/06 55.42 27/06 55.42 26/06 55.42 25/06 55.42 24/06 55.42 23/06 55.42 22/06 55.72 20/06 56.22 19/06 56.22 18/06 56.22 17/06 56.22 16/06 56.22 15/06 56.22 13/06 56.62 12/06 56.62 11/06 56.62 10/06 56.62 09/06 56.63 08/06 53.18 06/06 53.91 05/06 53.91 04/06 55.56 03/06 55.56 02/06 59.01 01/06 59.01 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent @ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by clicking on . * Source text: (bit.ly/1IJxUNa) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)
* Daiwa Securities Group will establish an investment fund with government and private enterprises in China - Nikkei
* Says had to merge with Regency Alliance Insurance Company Limited Ghana
WASHINGTON, March 22 The head of the U.S. House Freedom Caucus on Wednesday said there were still not enough votes to pass the Republican healthcare plan, but that he remained hopeful for potential changes to the bill following a meeting at the White House.