Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
Oct 16 (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 16/10 19.39 15/10 16.47 14/10 16.47 13/10 16.47 12/10 16.47 09/10 16.47 08/10 17.57 07/10 17.57 06/10 17.57 05/10 16.47 03/10 16.47 01/10 16.47 30/09 16.47 29/09 16.47 28/09 16.47 25/09 16.47 24/09 16.47 23/09 16.47 22/09 16.47 21/09 16.47 19/09 16.47 18/09 16.47 17/09 16.47 16/09 16.47 15/09 16.47 14/09 16.47 11/09 16.47 10/09 16.47 09/09 16.47 08/09 16.47 07/09 13.02 05/09 13.02 04/09 13.02 03/09 16.47 02/09 16.47 01/09 16.47 31/08 16.47 29/08 16.47 28/08 16.47 27/08 11.96 26/08 16.47 25/08 16.47 24/08 16.47 22/08 16.47 21/08 16.47 20/08 16.47 19/08 14.43 18/08 16.42 17/08 16.42 14/08 15.44 13/08 19.51 12/08 19.51 11/08 19.51 10/08 19.51 08/08 19.51 07/08 19.51 06/08 19.51 05/08 19.51 04/08 19.51 03/08 19.51 01/08 19.51 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 6.75 percent. Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by clicking on . * Source text: (bit.ly/1PkQuCU) (Bengaluru newsroom)
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
BOAO, China, March 25 An advisor to China's central bank said on Saturday that he believed the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would want a smooth transition to holding less foreign exchange reserves.