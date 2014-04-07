CORRECTED-Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
MUMBAI, April 7 Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 04/04@@@ 387.74 03/04@@ 478.91 02/04@@ 528.89 01/04@@ 503.99 29/03@@ 503.99 28/03@@ 443.39 27/03^^^ 468.73 26/03^ 451.05 25/03^ 473.69 24/03^^ 531.36 21/03^ 431.81 20/03***** 524.42 19/03@ 516.12 18/03***** 517.51 14/03***** 300.94 13/03***** 431.39 12/03***** 429.97 11/03****** 356.64 10/03***** 421.81 08/03***** 428.85 07/03***** 325.79 06/03**** 234.62 05/03**** 298.12 04/03**** 214.87 03/03**** 213.73 01/03**** 266.22 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
@@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
@ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
**** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent
Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on . (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
BEIJING, March 14 China's real estate investment growth slowed to 8.9 percent in the first two months of 2017 from the same period a year earlier, while property sales sped up despite government cooling measures, according to official data.
TAIPEI, March 14 Taiwan stocks rose on Tuesday on technical buying and helped by gains in transport shares on the back of lower oil prices. The main TAIEX index was up 0.5 percent at 9,742.96 as of 0144 GMT, after closing 0.7 percent higher in the previous session. The index has remained rangebound between 9,600 and 9,800 in the past month. The electronics subindex rose 0.5 percent, while the financials subindex gained 0.1 percent. The t