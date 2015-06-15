BRIEF- Tianjin Guangyu Development applies to regulator to halt review of asset restructuring
* Says it applies to securities regulator to halt review of its asset restructuring proposal
June 15 (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 13/06 56.62 12/06 56.62 11/06 56.62 10/06 56.62 09/06 56.63 08/06 53.18 06/06 53.91 05/06 53.91 04/06 55.56 03/06 55.56 02/06 59.01 01/06 59.01 30/05 59.01 29/05 59.01 28/05 51.66 27/05 56.17 26/05 56.53 25/05 56.53 23/05 57.53 22/05 57.53 21/05 55.49 20/05 55.49 19/05 55.49 18/05 58.38 16/05 58.38 15/05 58.38 14/05 58.88 13/05 58.98 12/05 59.48 11/05 59.48 09/05 59.01 08/05 59.01 07/05 58.98 06/05 58.98 05/05 58.08 02/05 58.08 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent @ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by clicking on . * Source text: (bit.ly/1FinMYU) (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
TAIPEI, April 5 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday lifted by the 8 percent surge in shares of Hon Hai Precision , the world's largest contract electronics maker and a key Apple Inc supplier. As of 0150 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 1.1 percent, to 9,915.13 points, after closing down 0.4 percent on Friday. Taiwan's financial markets where shut Monday and Tuesday for public holidays. The electronics subindex rose 1.6 percent, while the finan
* Says biggest shareholder plans to increase holdings of 2.21 million to 33.17 million shares in the company within 12 months