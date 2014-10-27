China stocks end flat, few surprises seen in premier's economy reassurances
SHANGHAI, March 15 China stocks ended little changed on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike later in the day.
Oct 27 (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 25/10 70.96 22/10 120.70 21/10 138.05 20/10 125.01 18/10 123.94 17/10 57.63 16/10 72.50 14/10 130.28 13/10 57.26 11/10 57.01 10/10 57.47 09/10 66.20 08/10 89.68 07/10 96.45 04/10 101.45 01/10 96.10 30/09 119.71 29/09 103.93 27/09 90.19 26/09 136.49 25/09 127.61 24/09 133.21 23/09 103.76 22/09 120.35 20/09 126.97 19/09 143.47 18/09 142.76 17/09 156.40 16/09 204.90 15/09 133.75 13/09 120.37 12/09 85.97 11/09 90.80 10/09 102.62 09/09 109.72 08/09 187.34 05/09 72.56 04/09 89.78 03/09 90.86 02/09 99.39 01/09 121.65 30/08 122.16 28/08 234.76 27/08 183.91 26/08 197.91 25/08 199.05 23/08 177.89 22/08 178.06 21/08 161.52 20/08 246.94 19/08 204.80 16/08 260.40 14/08 180.87 13/08 259.16 12/08 300.27 11/08 285.50 09/08 243.87 08/08 234.32 07/08 193.96 06/08 167.46 05/08 95.46 04/08 119.46 02/08 155.12 01/08 224.53 31/07 244.23 30/07 295.76 28/07 304.96 25/07 305.73 24/07 330.26 23/07 332.76 22/07 332.72 21/07 316.52 18/07 255.90 17/07 238.82 16/07 315.22 15/07 311.22 14/07 311.72 12/07 297.32 11/07 285.02 10/07 319.73 09/07 316.50 08/07 312.01 07/07 262.83 05/07 195.41 04/07 141.16 03/07 171.25 02/07 221.63 01/07 328.27 30/06 323.19 28/06 249.64 27/06 268.16 26/06 306.88 25/06 322.20 24/06 276.66 23/06 289.87 21/06 261.76 20/06 233.26 19/06 231.11 18/06 282.83 17/06 329.48 16/06 328.63 14/06 317.83 13/06 225.58 12/06 222.23 11/06 222.14 10/06 239.99 09/06 283.75 07/06 248.57 06/06 155.01 05/06 156.45 04/06 156.62 03/06 161.08 02/06 269.08 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent @ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by clicking on . (Reporting By Derek Francis in Bangalore; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
SHANGHAI, March 15 China stocks ended little changed on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike later in the day.
HONG KONG, March 15 UBS Group AG has hired former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Yiwei Guan as head of the Swiss bank's equity advisory sales business in China, according to an internal UBS memo seen by Reuters.
* Promotion of Tom Elliott to executive director with effect from 1st april 2017