June 17
Date *LIQUIDITY SUPPORT OUTSTANDING
(in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
16/06 328.63
14/06 317.83
13/06 225.58
12/06 222.23
11/06 222.14
10/06 239.99
09/06 283.75
07/06 248.57
06/06 155.01
05/06 156.45
04/06 156.62
03/06 161.08
02/06 269.08
30/05 351.89
29/05 281.49
28/05 289.53
27/05 322.41
26/05 384.78
24/05 353.53
23/05 344.38
22/05 388.40
21/05 354.18
20/05 298.22
19/05 395.10
16/05 405.30
15/05 412.51
13/05 489.94
12/05 472.90
10/05 386.28
09/05 361.88
08/05 331.34
07/05 274.34
06/05 295.89
05/05 375.98
03/05 348.92
02/05 427.90
30/04 526.15
29/04 522.25
28/04 528.55
26/04 463.55
25/04 485.60
23/04 506.60
22/04 484.10
21/04 423.65
17/04 362.19
16/04 353.70
15/04 500.49
12/04@@@@ 373.22
11/04@@@@ 401.62
10/04@@@ 483.77
09/04@@@ 408.77
07/04@@@ 490.96
05/04@@@ 446.12
04/04@@@ 387.74
03/04@@ 478.91
02/04@@ 528.89
01/04@@ 503.99
29/03@@ 503.99
28/03@@ 443.39
27/03^^^ 468.73
26/03^ 451.05
25/03^ 473.69
24/03^^ 531.36
21/03^ 431.81
20/03***** 524.42
19/03@ 516.12
18/03***** 517.51
14/03***** 300.94
13/03***** 431.39
12/03***** 429.97
11/03****** 356.64
10/03***** 421.81
08/03***** 428.85
07/03***** 325.79
06/03**** 234.62
05/03**** 298.12
04/03**** 214.87
03/03**** 213.73
01/03**** 266.22
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
@@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
@ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
**** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent
