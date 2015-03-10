March 10 (in billion rupees)
------------------------------------------
09/03 70.30
07/03 70.30
05/03 70.30
04/03 67.70
03/03 72.22
02/03 72.22
28/02 72.22
27/02 72.65
26/02 72.65
25/02 72.65
24/02 72.65
23/02 71.96
21/02 71.96
20/02 72.26
18/02 72.45
16/02 72.45
14/02 71.85
13/02 71.85
12/02 72.26
11/02 73.05
10/02 73.05
09/02 73.05
07/02 73.55
06/02 73.60
05/02 60.90
04/02 37.26
03/02 32.97
02/02 33.67
31/01 40.78
30/01 59.88
29/01 36.82
28/01 55.44
27/01 97.94
24/01 61.55
23/01 79.03
22/01 80.14
21/01 69.84
20/01 96.54
19/01 82.34
17/01 56.53
16/01 70.70
15/01 63.05
14/01 91.10
13/01 85.10
12/01 91.10
10/01 60.15
09/01 62.21
08/01 85.17
07/01 63.67
06/01 58.67
05/01 85.18
03/01 35.48
02/01 45.78
01/01 66.76
-----------------------------------------
Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 8.00 percent.
Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre
@@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent
@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent
@ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium
enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent
**** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and
medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent
Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in)
(Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)