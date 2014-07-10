BRIEF-Tian shan development holding tian shan real estate and tianshan construction entered into financial assistance agreement
* Tian Shan Real Estate and Tianshan Construction entered into financial assistance agreement
July 10 (in billion rupees) ------------------------------------------ 09/07 316.50 08/07 312.01 07/07 262.83 05/07 195.41 04/07 141.16 03/07 171.25 02/07 221.63 01/07 328.27 30/06 323.19 28/06 249.64 27/06 268.16 26/06 306.88 25/06 322.20 24/06 276.66 23/06 289.87 21/06 261.76 20/06 233.26 19/06 231.11 18/06 282.83 17/06 329.48 16/06 328.63 14/06 317.83 13/06 225.58 12/06 222.23 11/06 222.14 10/06 239.99 09/06 283.75 07/06 248.57 06/06 155.01 05/06 156.45 04/06 156.62 03/06 161.08 02/06 269.08 30/05 351.89 29/05 281.49 28/05 289.53 27/05 322.41 26/05 384.78 24/05 353.53 23/05 344.38 22/05 388.40 21/05 354.18 20/05 298.22 19/05 395.10 16/05 405.30 15/05 412.51 13/05 489.94 12/05 472.90 10/05 386.28 09/05 361.88 08/05 331.34 07/05 274.34 06/05 295.89 05/05 375.98 03/05 348.92 02/05 427.90 ----------------------------------------- Funds extended at repo rate, currently at 7.75 percent. Note : * - Data related to Mumbai centre @@@@ - Includes 44 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.22 percent @@ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 5-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^^- Includes 43.74 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^^ - Includes 44.88 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent ^ - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.75 percent @ - Includes 45 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ******- Includes 29.75 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent ***** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.19 percent **** - Includes 50 billion rupees of refinance to small and medium enterprises at 14-day term repo rate of 8.12 percent Source - RBI's website: (www.rbi.org.in) Reuters subscribers can access the RBI money market operations page by typing RBM12 and hitting ENTER, or by double-clicking on RBM12. (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bangalore)
* Says its subsidiary Taishin Securities will merge with Ta Chong Securities with merger record date of July 31
ZURICH, March 13 Switzerland's tax authority may provide administrative assistance to France in a case involving the French subsidiary of UBS, the Swiss federal supreme court has ruled, newswire SDA reported on Monday.